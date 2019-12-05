Hadebe back in action

By Blessing Malinganiza

Yeni Malatyapsor and Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe had his first game after the international break.

Hadebe was delayed joining his team and had to miss two games because his passport had run out of pages.

It emerged yesterday that people at the club have since nicknamed him “Mr Passport”

He played 90 minutes on Tuesday night in their 3-1 win over Keçiörengücü in the Turkish Cup.

“I’m just glad to be back with my team, the issue with the passport was now frustrating me.

“But I’m just glad everything is okay now and it’s good to be back.

“I played last night (Tuesday) and had a good game and I am happy that we won. It’s an important cup so I just want to help my team do well in the way I can.

“But yeah I’m happy to be back,” he said. H-Metro