“Chamisa gunshots” incident dents possible unity talks – analysts

Claims by Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa that gunshots were fired at him in Marondera over the weekend are yet another blow to a possible political pact between the opposition party and the ruling Zanu PF and further dents President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s already tarnished human rights record, political analysts have warned.

This week, political analyst, Eldred Masunungure, told a local daily that the mooted talks between Chamisa and Mnangagwa were in jeopardy.

“Whichever way one looks at it, it killed the momentum that appeared to be rising regarding the talks about talks where various interlocutors, including the church and Sadc, had appeared to push hard for dialogue,” he said.

Masunungure said the dialogue initiators will be disappointed with the development as it kills the re-engagement momentum.

“In such circumstances, both Mnangagwa and Chamisa must approach the issue with sober minds and without emotion, to say this is a dastardly act, but then take advantage of it to reach out to each other.

“The incident could have been a last ditch effort to scuttle progress by those retrogressive forces who are sensing that something positive is probably in the offering,” he added.

The incident has left parties with clear battle lines drawn with MDC deputy organising secretary, Happymore Chidziva saying his party will keep fighting.

“We are not going to be stopped by anyone, and so we will continue with our programs. There is nothing that is going to stop us from mobilising the people to fight this evil regime. People of Zimbabwe are geared to liberate themselves from Mnangagwa’s regime. We are not deterred,” he said.

However, the bold stance comes at a time when Mnangagwa’s deputy information minister, Energy Mutodi has issued a stern warning against any form of lawlessness in the country.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has also dismissed the gunshots claims describing them as “unfounded and politically motivated”

The recent attacks are among a long list of similar reports that have been filed by numerous citizens.

Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president, Peter Mutasa and his general secretary, Japhet Moyo have raised concerns after reporting they received parcels containing live bullets.

Comedienne Samantha “Gonyeti” Kureya of Bustop TV in August this year was abducted from her home in Mufakose by armed masked men who broke the door to the house and beat up her family.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) president Obert Masaraure was abducted and tortured this year by suspected state security agents.