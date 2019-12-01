Nash Paints honours Alick Macheso

Alick Macheso, seen here with Nash Paints boss Tinashe Mutarisi, is set to be honoured at a special event to be held today at ZimParks Gardens.

The award is in recognition of his work, talent and contribution to the music industry. Macheso has worked with Nash Paints since its inception, he has been their brand ambassador and is part of the story of Nash Paints.

The company will also unveil its latest product, Carvello, a German car paint now being manufactured in South Africa.

The partnership between Carvello and Nash Paints has come about because of the latter’s relationship with Italian company, Luxor. It is the first time the product has come to Zimbabwe. Sunday Mail