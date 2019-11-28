Highlanders pair ecstatic

By Ricky Zililo

Highlanders FC pair of club captain Ariel Sibanda and in-form striker Prince Dube have described their inclusion among the Soccer Star of the Year finalists as a timely boost ahead of their team’s Chibuku Super Cup final against Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The Bulawayo soccer giants take on the Chibuku Super Cup 2016 champions, Ngezi, at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

Highlanders skipper, Sibanda, who is making it for the second successive season among the Soccer Stars of the Year final 11 and is also in the running to be the Goalkeeper of the season having kept 16 clean sheets, said they are focused on lifting the Chibuku Super Cup.

“It’s good to get individual accolades but without this great set of players this wouldn’t have been possible. We’ve worked hard as a team, I’ve done my part and everyone has done his to the best of his ability. I appreciate the recognition to be part of the final 11 and to me, this is a timely boost as we prepare for the final. I think if we win the final this will be a perfect season,” said Sibanda.

The Highlanders goalkeeper was part of the 71 selectors who cast their votes for the country’s best players.

Dube, who has seven league goals and three Chibuku Super Cup goals, has scored at every stage of the knockout competition.

The red-hot striker who expressed his delight at being selected in the Soccer Stars of the Year list said: “It really means a lot to me just to be part of the 11 finalists.

I always prayed and wished for moments like these and I want to thank the Almighty for this. I also want to express my gratitude to my teammates, my coaches and everyone who made it possible for me to achieve it.

“This recognition means everything to us as a team and we want to do everything it takes to try and win it (Chibuku Super Cup) and repay those faithful fans, the Bosso family, who have been with us since day one.”

No player from Ngezi was selected for the Soccer Stars. The Chronicle