Teen bites cop to evade arrest

By Sharon Buwerimwe

A teenager from Bulawayo who was on a wanted list for theft and assault, allegedly bit a police officer as he attempted to arrest him.

Nhlanhla Moyo (18) from Cowdray Park suburb allegedly assaulted Mr Nkosilathi Mpofu (34) after a misunderstanding and stole his cell phone at Mahweba Night Club.

Constable Cornelius Mlotshwa received an anonymous tip off that Moyo was at his home and proceeded there to arrest him.

Upon arrival, Moyo became violent and bit Cst Mlotshwa on his right arm before throwing his handcuffs away.

Moyo pleaded not guilty to the charge of assaulting a peace officer before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndlovu.

He was remanded in custody to December 4 for continuation of trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Stewart Madzore said on Tuesday last week, Moyo bit the police officer as he attempted to arrest him.

He said the police officer sustained serious wounds on his right hand and is receiving treatment.

Mlotshwa said he was having difficulties using his hand. The Chronicle