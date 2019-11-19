Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Madam Boss reveals hubby’s likes

Madam Boss took to social media to reveal what her husband and manger Ngoni “Mhofela” Munetsiwa likes most on her body.

Madam Boss and her husband Ngoni
Madam Boss revealed that Ngoni liked her legs and her hair and was not interested in anything else.

She posted: “Zvinhu zviviri zvinodiwa namhofu pandiri ibvudzi neGumbo, zvimwe zvese havana kana basa nazvo.”

Many social media users complemented Madam Boss for her beauty and talent when it comes to acting.

She said she was also humbled by the comments from fans on social media where celebrities are usually trolled. H-Metro

