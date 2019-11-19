Chitown trio accused of card cloning

By Georgina Takavadini

Three Chitungwiza men have appeared in court accused of unlawfully using a bank card.

Brian Mugadagada, Aurther Magungamoyo and Ian Samuriwo appeared before Harare magistrate Victoria Mashamba charged with unlawful use of a bank card.

The three were ordered to apply for bail at the High Court and will be back in court on December 5.

Allegations are that, on November 5, the three accused people acted in connivance on when they cloned the debit card of Prestige Auto Care (Pvt) Limited Company which had a balance of over $50 000.

After that, the accused persons went to a grocery shop in Unit N Seke, Chitungwiza and transferred a total of $48 747 from the complainant’s bank account by swiping $10 000 at a Steward bank point of sale machine which is linked to one Alwyn Mtetwa’s bank account.

The accused persons further used a Steward Bank point of sale machine which was left by Nyasha Mashedze for safe keeping by Robert Dickson and transferred a total of $38 850,87 from the complainant’s account.

They also transferred $34 000 into seven Eco-Cash accounts.

On count two, the State also alleges that the complainant was at Food Lovers when she used her bank card leaving her account with a balance of $47 413,19 and did not receive any message to her mobile phone because her account was not linked to mobile cell phone.

The following day, the complainant went to Borrowdale and made four different transactions but on the last transaction, the complainant noticed that there were insufficient funds. Upon receiving the message, the complainant went to her office to make some investigations and she discovered that the company money was swiped at different point of sale machines in Chitungwiza and in the Central Business District.

The State went on to allege that the complainant also discovered that $43 652 was stolen and quickly made a police report before follow ups were made in shops where the accused persons swiped the money.

It was also alleged that two of the accused persons approached Victor Hodobo who operates a tuck-shop in Chitungwiza and in the CBD.

The accused persons transacted $10 000 from the complainant’s account and later on to a mobile number belonging to Eliah Tabarira.

They also cloned the debit card to purchase meat valued at $300 at Zengeza 3 butchery before making several transactions in Chitungwiza.

As a result, the complainant suffered a total prejudice of $43 652 and nothing was recovered. H-Metro