Masvingo model adopts six children

By Martha Leboho

Being a model does not end when one is crowned a queen, it goes with a lot of responsibilities in the community.

Meet Gwendoline Chikambi, who has embarked on a charity campaign as one of the duties she is obliged to do in the community. The reigning Miss Ruby said she will be helping a group of the needy children at Masvingo Provincial Hospital.

“As Miss Ruby I am obliged to have some charity work in the local community, and I have realised that most people focus on orphanages and old people’s homes. My charity work will focus on six children who are at the Masvingo General Hospital. These kids have been dumped by their parents and they really need the community to take care of them since they do not have families, “ said Chikambi.

The 22-year-old urged the public to put their hands together to help the six needy children in form of clothes, blankets, food or money.

“I am appealing to the general public to put hands together and help these kids, be it clothes, food, blankets or money, they can contact me on 0776851775 for these donations,” she said.

Having started modelling in 2016, Chikambi was crowned Miss Valentine in Mashonaland Central (2017), Miss Personality at Miss Entrepreneur modeling pageant in Masvingo (2018), Miss personality at Miss Super Globe (2019) and Miss Ruby in 2019.

Chikambi has also featured in several music videos with popular artistes including Seh Calaz, Stunner, Trevor D and Terry Africa. Chikambi is a second-year student studying Human Resources Management degree at the Great Zimbabwe University. SundayNews