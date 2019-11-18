‘Idols SA’ ends on high note as Luyolo Yiba wins

By Liam Karabo Joyce

It was a spectacular extravaganza of fantastic performances, high emotions and of course, one winner.

On Sunday Luyolo Yiba was crowned as ‘Idols SA” season 15 winner.

In a tightly-contested competition, Yiba was named the winner at the “Idols SA”” finale at the Big Top Arena at Carnival City in Ekurhuleni, with KwaZulu-Natal’s Sneziey Msomi as the runner-up.

The 24-year-old software developer from King William’s Town auditioned in Cape Town, and although he started off the competition under the radar, week after week he captured fans as the dark horse who progressed to eventually be the winner.

During the live show Yiba performing John Legend’s song “Green Light”, accompanied by the Mzansi Gay Choir, while Msomi performed Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse’s “Burnout”.

The top 2 also performed “You are the Reason” by Leona Lewis and Calum Scott.

Yiba and Msomi were also reunited with some of the seasons earlier contestants and together they delivered a powerful message of unity for South Africa as they performed John Legend’s song “Preach”.

Also taking to the stage were some of Mzansi’s biggest musicians. The list included DJ Zinhle, Samthing Soweto, Boity, Vusi Nova, Sho Madjozi and previous “Idols SA” winner, Yanga.

Speaking at a press conference after the show, Yiba said that he hopes his win inspires people.

“I hope that it gives hope to those who have a gift but don’t believe in themselves. Where you come from does not matter. Believe in yourself and conquer your dreams”, he said.

Yiba said that his strategy while competing was to focus on himself. “I just told myself that I’d focus on myself and not worry about anyone else and how they sing and I think that worked”’.

He also said that although he would lean towards Afro-soul, his Idols journey has thought him the benefits of versatility and would be open to making music in my genre. IOL