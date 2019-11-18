Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

ShowbizNews

Gift Amuli back in studio after 2 years

7,888 0

By Michael Magoronga

Zvishavane-based sungura musician Gift Amuli is back in the studio after a two-year sabbatical.

Gift Amuli
Gift Amuli

The Wamatuka hit-maker who is working on his eighth album, vehemently dismissed rumours that he has dumped the guitar to venture into mining business. His last offering titled Masvingo was released in 2017. He went quiet thereafter, forcing fans to conclude that he had quit making music.

In an interview, Amuli said he was still in the game with his latest offering set to be ready by early December.

Related Articles

Gift Amuli defends MDC congress performance

17,561 224

I was forced to play sungura

481 6

Gift Amuli loses Toyota Hilux

657 0

Legendary singer Cephas Mashakada dies

3,742 19

“Of course I’ve interests in mining, but music remains my passion. I love music, it’s my life and I’ll never ditch it for anything. To show people that I’m still in the game, I’ve been doing live shows here and there,” said Amuli.

“Also, I’m currently in studio working on my eighth album which I’m about to conclude. It’ll ideally be launched in December in Harare.” The Chronicle

You might also like More from author