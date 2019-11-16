Pokello warriors’ visit criticism intensifies after drab draw with Botswana

By Marshall Bwanya

Angry fans disappointed by the Zimbabwe Warriors draw with Botswana in an AFCON tie came out guns blazing attacking socialite Pokello Nare’s visit to their camp as the reason for the drab draw.

Disgruntled fans took to social media to vent out their anger bombarding Nare with inflammatory obscenities while labeling her visit to the camp retrogressive for Zimbabwean soccer.

Some angry fans actually went as far as posting Nare’s nude pictures accusing her of harboring sexual ambitions with some national team players.

Facebook user Inini ndini in Mugadza posted a derogatory meme featuring Khama Billiat showing an intrigued attentive Nare his tattoos that read:

“Pokello competing to become the goal posts if you know you know nyaya yangu ndatopedza.”

Nare’s Warriors visit has been viewed as a distraction that instilled misplaced priorities on the players contributing to yesterday’s poor result.

Former legendary Warriors left back George Mbwando also criticised Nare’s warriors visit as unprofessional conduct that jeopardized the national team’s integrity.

“If Pokello is allowed in Camp then that’s not a camp…call it something else, in our days this would never happen,” he said.

The general view of most soccer stakeholders is that the warriors camp is not a recreational leisure spot for taking pictures to gain traction on social media. Nehanda Radio