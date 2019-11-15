Antipas looks beyond Zebra crossing

By Fungai Muderere

Ahead of Warriors’ Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group H home match against Botswana on Friday evening, coach Joey Antipas says they will not read much into the opponents’ dressing room glitches amid reports that four players were omitted from the Zebras squad for disciplinary reasons.

The quartet of Mothusi Johnson, Mothusi Cooper, Onkabetse Makgantai and South Africa-based Thero Seetsile was reportedly found drinking after Botswana’s 1-0 loss in a World Cup eliminator in October.

“We shouldn’t worry much on what happened in our opponents’ dressing room.

The main focus should be on the job at hand and our own abilities. What took place in their camp happened long back and I think they got ample time to plan ahead of this fixture,” said Antipas.

The match, which had initially been scheduled for Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo, before being moved to the capital due to logistical reasons, will kick off at 6pm at the giant National Sports Stadium.

Knowledge Musona, who has reclaimed the captain armband, Aston Villa’s Marvelous Nakamba, evergreen Khama Billiat, in-form Knox Mutizwa, attacking midfielder Ovidy Karuru, Turkey-based Teenage Hadebe, Supersport’s duo Kudakwashe Mahachi and Evans Rusike, Alec Mudimu, Devine Lunga, Thabani Kamusoko and Baroka FC goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze form the core of the Zimbabwe team that many expect to deliver.

The Highlanders’ red-hot forward Prince Dube is likely to be rewarded for his good performance at club level and in the African Nations Championships qualifiers with an inclusion in the starting line-up.

After the Friday night assignment, the Warriors will travel to Zambia for their second group match set for Tuesday.

Group H also has African football giants Algeria, who Zimbabwe will face later in the campaign.

Top two teams will qualify for the Afcon finals set for Cameroon in 2021. B-Metro