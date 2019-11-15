9-year-old set to release gospel album

By Danisa Masuku

Gospel muso, Malibongwe Ndlovu, has purposed in his young heart to live his dream of becoming a fully-fledged musician as he is working hard to release his first album.

He said the yet to be named five-track album to be released later this month followed his debut two singles titled uJesu lidwala.

He said his debut did fairly in the market.

“My two singles that I released when I was doing Grade Three last year did well. I managed to buy four goats out of the money I got from selling my discs. I sold them at our different churches and at different venues where I was invited to perform,” he said.

The young gospel musician who is now in Grade Four at Mahatshula Primary School said performing at church conferences and corporate functions was a learning curve.

“I learnt how to manage the crowd and how to handle myself on the stage. At first I had stage fright and after performing before such big crowds I can safely say now I have gained confidence and can get the crowd hooked up to my performance,” he said.

He revealed that the success of his debut singles fortified his dream of becoming a full-time musician.

“My vision is becoming an accomplished musician with his own band with adequate instruments,” he said.

Being a pupil and at the same time pursuing music, how does he balance the two demanding commitments?

“I have a personal manager — Mgcini Songo — he drafted a time table that I faithfully follow and that has helped me in doing practice sessions at the appropriate time and I usually do my homework after school or during the night,” he said.

He said he was inspired by his church mate Ayibongwe Sibanda and the late South African gospel diva Sifiso Ncwane.

“It all started at Sunday School in 2017 after I was drafted into the Sunday school choir. Ayibongwe got an interest in my singing. After a few weeks he facilitated that I join the Praise and Worship team. He then took me under his wing.

I can safely say I honed a lot of musical skills from the Praise and Worship team and I would sharpen my musical skills during practice sessions under Ayibongwe’s tutelage at home and at church.

I also listen to late Sifiso Ncwane’s music and that has had a great influence on my career,” he said. B-Metro