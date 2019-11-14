Sub-aqua unit wannabe drowns

By Mejury Magaya

A 28-year-old man drowned in Mtshabezi Dam in Gweru as he imitated members of the police sub-aqua unit who were retrieving a body from the water source.

Midlands Provincial spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko confirmed that Aaron Mayela drowned at the dam last Friday.

“First to drown was Anderson Mbano (23) of Ruby area in Gweru last week on Wednesday. Circumstances are that Mbano was hunting in the company of his two friends.

“The trio saw and chased after an eland before it ran into the Mtshabezi Dam,” said Insp Goko.

He said Mbano went into the dam pursuing the eland and drowned.

Insp Goko said a report was made and a police sub aqua unit attended the scene.

“ As the police sub aqua unit was working on retrieving Mbano’s body, Mayela entered the dam and started imitating the police sub aqua moves.

“While the police sub aqua was retrieving the body of Mbano, Mayela was observing the proceedings from a distance.

“He then entered into the water, tried to swim across the dam towards the scenes where the body was being retrieved and he also drowned.

“The police sub aqua unit managed to retrieve all the two bodies and they were taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital for post-mortem,” said Insp Goko.

Insp Goko urged the public not to attempt swimming across flooded rivers or any water bodies.

“We appeal and urge members of the public not to swim or attempt to swim across flooded rivers, dams or any water bodies to avoid unnecessary loss of lives,” said Insp Goko. The Chronicle