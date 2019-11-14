Man ‘beats up’ wife to death over infidelity

By Brenda Zinyuke

A Bulawayo man has been arrested for allegedly fatally assaulting his wife with an electric cable and a log accusing her of having an extra-marital affair.

Mike Nyoni (24) of Pumula South suburb allegedly assaulted Ms Moderate Ngwenya (21) on her thighs and buttocks before hitting her on the head several times using a log.

Ms Ngwenya sustained serious head injuries, a laceration on the skull, swollen forearms, bruises on the lower limbs and on the chest.

She was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where she died while in the casualty ward waiting to be admitted.

Ms Ngwenya leaves behind a two-year-old daughter who is under the care of her in-laws.

Nyoni, who is said to be a gold panner, was arrested on Monday at Renkini bus terminus and is assisting police with investigations.

A source told the Chronicle news crew that a misunderstanding broke out between Nyoni and his wife while they were in Pumula North suburb where their relatives live. He attacked her all the way back home to Pumula South.

“This incident began in Pumula North where Mike was accusing his wife of cheating on him. He was assaulting her using an electric cable all the way from Pumula North until they got here. He finally took a log which he then used to assault her all over the body,” said a source.

According to the source, Nyoni contacted his wife’s alleged boyfriend and told him that he had assaulted her and she was in hospital.

The source said Nyoni’s mother Ms Thandekile Moyo was present when he finally assaulted her using a log.

“His mother was there when this happened. She tried to stop him but she failed and ran to her neighbour’s house as he had become violent,” the source said.

Chronicle news crew visited Nyoni’s residence in Pumula South suburb and spoke to his stepfather Mr Felani Ngwenya who said he was not in a position to comment on the issue.

“I cannot comment on the matter because I do not know much about what happened. It will be best if you contacted my wife as she is the one who was present when the incident happened,” he said.

Ms Moyo who was not at home was not reachable on her phone.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango said the incident occurred on Friday last week and investigations into the matter are underway.

She urged members of the public to resolve their differences amicably as opposed to resorting to violence.

This incident comes days before the start of the 16 days of activism campaign against gender-based-violence.

This campaign runs annually from November 25 to December 10.The Chronicle