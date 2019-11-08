Macheso blasts dirty lyrics

By Latwell Nyangu and Takawira Photvet Dapi

Alick Macheso has condemned ‘dirty’ lyrics in Zimdancehall and urged young musicians to sing constructive music which can save their careers.

The Orchestra Mberikwazvo boss was speaking during an interview with Power FM’s Chamvary.

Asked on how he was approached by Freeman for their song Ngaibake, Macheso said:

“Freeman mwana, we meet several times and we also communicate via phones.

“He once approached me about this project achiti mdara pane zvatinoda kuzoita kana ndapedza zvandiri kuita.

“Kana chingoma changu ndakachiliner ndozokunzwisaiwo so that you put your voice.

“He would come home to the studio and as a musician I listened to it and found where to fit.

“I got the sense of the song and akandipa nguva yakakwana,” said Macheso.

He added: “It took me almost a month, listening to it ndichitsvaga pandingakwanise kuisa gwenenzvero.

“I would listen to the song on a daily basis until he came back, ndapedza zvandanga ndichiita, we then went to the studio in Chitungwiza.

“Guitar randakazoisa manje after ndanzwa, ndakaona kuti ndiri kukwana pane chese chinonzi music.

“It surprised him kuti mdara makwana sei apa, chingoma chava chenyu kai chi, zvakandipa manyuku nyuku ndaisa mavoices.

“I told him chako ndechangu, changu ndechako.

“Zvakandibata zvikandinakidza and I didn’t expect kuti chingoma ichi chaizorira muririro wakadai, everywhere I go it’s being played.”

Macheso said when he went to Australia, the song was being played everywhere.

“Kashirt kaye ndaiva nako manje kakazonetsa, and they wanted to auction it.

“Ndinobvutirwa, yakaitwa mubvutu chaiwo and people would ask me to remove the shirt.

“Shirt yanetsa iyoyo and it’s because of this song, it has touched everywhere.”

On the video, Macheso hailed Freeman’s efforts.

“I liked it since everyone had played a part, uyu akanyora script ka, tikaonesana and we agreed to do this.

“We did it according to the message, they did zvanga zvakanaka , isu takazongokwenenzverawo asi basa guru ainge akatoita kudhara.

“So we followed zvanga zviripo.”

Asked if the song has opened a new fan base for him Macheso said:

“Zvazvaita ka, ipapo zvakatigonera pakuti takuchivaonawo it’s now reaching to all age groups.

“At our shows we used to have loyal fans, vamwe vauya apo neapo but after the song, we are now seeing, kwachiuyiawo nemizera iye yataimboshaya.

Macheso however, bemoaned poor lyrics from Zimdancehall artistes.

“We are looking forward to that as artistes kuti tinge tichiita things that cut across all ages because magitare haasi edu.

“Varidzi vavo vateereri vedu, hazvina mushonga, zvekuti takatanga tambomwa mushonga kuti voice ringe richipinda mumushini.

“Hakuna asi but we did what we did, which is a lesson to many upcoming artistes, they should examine vachipinda mukati memasongs avo avanenge vachibuditsa, vape nguva yekuti vanyatsogadzira mashoko anoteererwa, anonakidza saizvozvi.

“Like this song which is being listened by everyone, ipapo ndorimwe redonzvo raita kuti ndishandidzane nevakomana vechidiki ivava because their music ikukasira kunoguma due to the fact that it’s not being listened,” he said.

Macheso said he is pleased to see a Zimdancehall genre thriving.

“I was happy that they came up with their own genre Zimdancehall, then as we were coming up, we used to know the already existing dancehall and we came up with our own which is focusing on the generation of today.

“But chakuitika ndechekuti pari kuzofira music yacho, kuti isaenderere mberi, yaane miganhu, ipapa they should learn.

“Music is like a bible, it’s something that is listened, giving each other advices through music, so we should preach the word in relation to our daily living, kwatakabva nekwatakananga.

“Beat rakanaka chaizvo asi ipapo, pane pamwe pekuti song iri kurira unonzvengesa nzeve so or unodzora radio kuti iii.

“Kuti ko kwayava kuenda uku, vana vacho vemazuvano, vanobata semabatiro avakaita Ngaibake, vanotobata.

“Dai zvisina kurira aisambozvinzwa,” added Macheso.

Macheso says he has survived in the industry through good lyrics.

“Kutaura chokwadi chaiko zvinotozondishungurudza kuti instead of this music to go far yaane kumwe kwaisingacheteereki, pastation hamugone kunge muchiiridza song iyoyo because munoti maiwee.

“Ndinotereera all the types of music, vandinoshanda navo vanototi mdara munoteerera music idzi nhai, handina artiste wandisingateereri, ndooterera Soul Jah Love, anaTirarira ava, anaFreeman ivava, anaBoom Beto, tunjiva ndototunzwa tuchirira , ndotereera zvese, so that I feel where it was performed, and I listen on my time.

“Shoko harina mudziviriro, asi ndotaura vakomana ngatiimbei zvinoita kuti basa redu rienderere mberi. Nyaya dzekuiimba dzakwandisa,” he added. H Metro