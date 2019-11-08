Bishop CB Matondo claims there are no true prophets in Zimbabwe

A local bishop claims the prophetic movement in Southern Africa was wrongly introduced and there are no true prophets in Zimbabwe at the moment.

Bishop CB Matondo of Grace Fellowship Ministries Church blames the young generation of prophets for valuing celebrity status, fame and fortune, which is not of God.

Matondo, says the Prophetic Movement in Southern Africa was founded on a wrong foundation and principles.

“The younger generation of prophets who are between 30 to 45-year age group are valuing the gift of prophecy more than the office of prophecy, functions and character of a true prophet.

“The new wave of the Prophetic Movement which focused mainly on a celebrity status, fame and fortune was wrong and not of God.

“True prophets are humble and bear fruits of the spirit not just an ability to tell people their ID numbers and names,” he said.

Matondo said there are no true prophets locally.

“The new wave of prophets who had gone to find prophetic power sources in West Africa had ruined the Prophetic Movement.

“Some people were hurt by these prophets, others lost money to them and some had lost faith in Christianity because of these prophets.

“Character is the only genuine sign that one is a genuine man of God and at the moment true prophets do not exist in Zimbabwe.

“Prophetic gift does not qualify one to be called a prophet as there are several other factors which need to be considered before one can label themselves as a prophet,” he added.

Bishop Motondo said that one cannot start as a pastor and then change office to become a prophet. “It is clearly not possible and demonstrate a misunderstanding of the 5 fold ministry and the offices thereof.

“I had been sent to restore the Prophetic Movement and make right what was wrong with the Prophetic Movement in Southern Africa,” he said. H Metro