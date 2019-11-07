TelOne increases tariffs by 200 percent

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

By Pride Mahlangu

STATE-OWNED telecoms operator, TelOne, yesterday increased its tariffs by 200 percent citing escalating operating costs and the need to maintain quality digital services.

In a statement yesterday, TelOne said the increase has been approved by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz).

“Please be advised that as per approvals granted by the Potraz, Telone rates will be increased by 199,35 percent effective 6 November 2019,” it said.

“This increase has been necessitated by our continued desire to provide world- class connectivity and digital solutions to you our valued customers”. The Chronicle

