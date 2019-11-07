Paraffin explosion: Mum in court over child’s death

By Sharon Buwerimwe

A WOMAN from Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly causing the death of her 10-year-old daughter whose three siblings are battling for life at Mpilo Central Hospital after they were burnt in an explosion.

Lydia Mbadzi (44) from Gwabalanda suburb who was also burnt, allegedly poured paraffin into melting wax to make floor polish, which caused an explosion and burnt four of her children aged four,10, 17 and 19.

Mbadzi had previously told The Chronicle that she had ordered five litres of paraffin from a backyard dealer to make floor polish but was given petrol.

The court heard one of her children, Nokuthaba Mbadzi (10) died from burns she sustained.

Mbadzi pleaded not guilty to negligently causing serious bodily harm and culpable homicide charges before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Gladmore Mushove.

She was remanded out of custody on $200 bail to November 15 for continuation of trial.

For the State, Mr Chief Muteve said Mbadzi committed the offence on October 20 this year.

“Mbadzi unlawfully caused her three children to sustain burns by pouring paraffin into melting wax which led to an explosion,” he said.

“The accused person also unlawfully and negligently caused the death of Nokuthaba Mbadzi who died from burns sustained following the explosion,” said Mr Muteve.The Chronicle