Ginimbi gifts Freeman US$500

By Taonga Nyemba

Flamboyant businessman and socialite Genius Kadungure has blessed Freeman with US$500 for his successful hit song Ngaibake featuring Alick Macheso.

Ngaibake has become one of the most played tunes in Zimbabwe – in homes, clubs and parties.

Freeman was called to collect US$500 by Ginimbi as a token of appreciation.

“I was called to come and receive US$500 yesterday at Dreams and I was so surprised.

“I am grateful and humbled being appreciated in such a way, it’s not every day you find someone who believes in your art that much,” said Freeman.

The Ngaibake singer Freeman said he is going to share the money with the Sungura kingpin Alick Macheso.

“I will be going to visit mdara (Macheso) then I give him a piece of the cake we received because it is something we did together,” he said. H Metro