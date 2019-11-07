Expelled student turns to music

By Praise Masvosva

A 19-year-old female student who was expelled from school for unbecoming behaviour has turned to music.

Gracious Sithole, who hails from Zvishavane, said she was devastated when she was expelled from school after she was found guilty of having ‘love affairs’ at school.

The incident dented her reputation as society labelled her a prostitute.

“My life was in a bad state as I was involved in controversial relationships.

“Last year when I was in Form 6, I was expelled from school because I was found having a love affair at school.

“I have been having a bad time with my parents since then.

“I became so desperate in my life and I then started to consult traditional healers (sangomas).

“Ndanga ndatova munhu wemishonga and my behaviour had changed for the worst,” she said.

She added: “Even though when I was now believing in traditional belief I continued to write songs.

“Masongs aingotumirwa, I had a spirit which was in and my life was something else.”

She also told this publication that all these things affected her mentally and she then got traumatised.

“The situation affected me and I became traumatised to the level that I almost gave up to this life.

“Everyone started calling sort of names and I then felt like an outcast in the society.

“I lost my identity through my past,” she said.

Gracious who is the last born in the family of five admitted the ‘the bad girl’ tag but has vowed to give her life to God.

“After several counsellors, pastors and Verenga Empire Entertainment knocked sense in my head that’s when i got assurance that I still have a lot to offer in life.

“With my undesirable behaviour I became the worst daughter in the family and I shocked my father who is a choir leader at church.”

In a bid to gain confidence Gracious enrolled with Women University in Africa where she is studying Social Work.

“After such a shameful experience I then decided to do Social Work so that I can motivate other people who are going through such an experience.

“My parents have been trying so hard to make a better person but I was more into material things.

“I am a living testimony of God’s grace.

“Verenga Empire Entertainment are giving me an opportunity to showcase my talent despite being previously involved in controversial behaviour.

“At first I thought I am not fit to sing gospel considering my past experience but they strengthened me and gave me an assurance that I can win souls through music.”

Gracious has dropped the song Ndisunugurei which is set to ask for forgiveness from the society she is expected to drop her debut album in February 2020.

“I am asking for forgiveness in the song Ndisunungurei. There are more songs which I will drop before dropping an album.”

In another interview, Modesta Tevera, Verenga Empire Entertainment studio manager said:

“As Verenga Empire Entertinement we will make sure she gets all the support needed. We want her to reach her goals. She had lost hope but we are restoring it and her music will talk on its own.

“She has the potential and we have seen her confidence with the mic,” she said.

If you you listen to her songs you may think its Diana Samkange or Fungisai Zvakavapano Mashavave.

Asked about the similarities with the aforementioned artistes she said she is yet to listen to Samkange’s songs.

“I don’t know Samkange (Diana) and I am yet to listen to her songs. I know Fungisai but I don’t copy anyone but it’s just my style. I promise more music to music lovers.” H Metro