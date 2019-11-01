Malema ‘dog of white monopoly capital’ comments against Gordhan not hate speech – Equality Court

A court is South Africa has cleared firebrand opposition politician Julius Malema of hate speech for calling Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan a “dog of white monopoly capital”.

Equality Court Judge Roland Sutherland dismissed Mr Gordhan’s application and ordered him to pay the legal costs for Mr Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Mr Malema’s comments were a “juvenile rant” and “puerile self-aggrandisement, not a threat to the applicant or anyone else”, the judge was quoted by TimesLive as saying.

EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee welcomed the judgement.

“The court was actually correct, because as the EFF we have a right and a privilege to freedom of speech as a political party,” he said outside the court building in the main city, Johannesburg.

Mr Malema had targeted Mr Gordhan, a former finance minister, believing he was behind his troubles with authorities over tax irregularities. BBC News