Prophet Shepherd Bushiri will die in December claims fellow preacher Passion Java

Flamboyant US based Zimbabwean preacher Passion Java has sensationally claimed that he has seen a vision of South Africa based Prophet Shepherd Bushiri dying in December.

“I am still praying for Prophet Shepherd Bushiri but I saw him dying in the month of December. It’s all in my book, if you have not downloaded it, its called “I have already told you”. I prophesied what will happen January to December. There are things that I reversed for January.

“I could not even put them in the book because I had already reversed them. But Prophet Bushiri is a great man. So I needed more grace, so when I met Melchizedek (priest in Biblical times) now, I was given certain powers. Praying and I’m actually fasting some of the days to reverse it so that it does not happen because there are souls that need him because his assignment is great and big.

“So also pray if God gives you the grace to cover him. No weapon formed against him and the Ministry will prosper. I love you all with the Love of Jesus,” Java said in a LIVE video.