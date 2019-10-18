Tshinga cautions on De Jongh

By Nkosilathi Sibanda

Highlanders’ long-time benefactor Tshinga Dube says the team’s newly found form should not be credited to the new Dutch coach Pieter De Jongh but to the fact that the players have finally found the right cog.

Dube said the positive results posted by Bosso from its last five outings should not be credited to the new mentor as it was always coming judging from the team’s displays even in defeat.

The team is still to taste defeat since beating Bulawayo Chiefs 2-0 in a league match at Barbourfields followed up by an impressive 1-0 win to bitter rivals Dynamos in a Chibuku Super Cup match.

The Bulawayo giants then accounted for nemesis Chicken Inn 2-0 and thereafter drew with Herentals at National Sports Stadium and then accounted for TelOne’s scalp 2-0 at home.

“Since the beginning of the season the team has always been playing some superb football but positive results were eluding us and attributing or crediting the latest turn of events to the new coach might be folly,” he said.

Instead, Dube attributed Bosso’s resurgence to Prince Dube’s top form stretching from his flirtation with the national team. The youthful forward has scored in all the team’s last five outings.

“Like I have always said we were only lacking a lethal striker, that fire power in front of goal but now Prince has finally come out of his shell. He has taken the form he has when playing for the Warriors to the team and it’s now driving the team,” he said.

Dube said prospects of a better finish in the Castle Lager Premier League were now within sight.

“I think the team is now poised to finish in a respectable place, possibly in the top eight,” he said.

Dube was heavily involved in the hiring of Dutchman Erol Akbay in 2016 and other expatriates in the past. B-Metro