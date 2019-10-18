Nadia Nakai’s online reality show returns

There are some exciting news for fans of Nadia Nakai’s online reality show!

Bossing It Up With Bragga is back on YouTube a year later since its last episode and she has already dropped about four new episodes of the show.

Speaking to Daily Sun Nadia said: “Nothing is different from the previous episodes, it’s just the continuation but this time I am allowing my fans to get closer into my personal life, something I did not do much previously.”

She said fans should watch Bossing It Up With Bragga to find out more about it.

The show follows the musician’s lifestyle, her stage performances, interviews and includes the appearance of popular media industry personalities. B-Metro