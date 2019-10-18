Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

ShowbizNews

Nadia Nakai’s online reality show returns

15,466 0

There are some exciting news for fans of Nadia Nakai’s online reality show!

Rap queen, fashion killa and fierce boss babe Nadia Nakai was August cover star of Cosmopolitan (SA) Magazine
Nadia Nakai on the Sports Scene of Cosmo Magazine in SA

Bossing It Up With Bragga is back on YouTube a year later since its last episode and she has already dropped about four new episodes of the show.

Speaking to Daily Sun Nadia said: “Nothing is different from the previous episodes, it’s just the continuation but this time I am allowing my fans to get closer into my personal life, something I did not do much previously.”

She said fans should watch Bossing It Up With Bragga to find out more about it.

Related Articles

Nadia finally spills tea on album plans

9,236 0

Nadia’s album was weak so I asked her to start again –…

13,882 0

Nadia Nakai more than a hip-hop star . . . manager claims…

33,229 12

Nadia Nakai headlines Pablo’z celebrations

4,766 17

The show follows the musician’s lifestyle, her stage performances, interviews and includes the appearance of popular media industry personalities. B-Metro

You might also like More from author

Follow Us @nehandaradio