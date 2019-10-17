Three killed in road accident

By Mejury Magaya and Mildred Sithole

Three people died on the spot while six others were injured in two road accidents along the Kwekwe-Gokwe highway.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the accidents which occurred at the 85km peg along the Kwekwe-Gokwe Highway at around 9AM on Monday.

He said the injured are admitted at Kwekwe General Hospital.

“I can confirm that we are investigating fatal road accidents which occurred at the same spot, that is the 85km peg along the Kwekwe-Gokwe road on October 14 at around 9AM,” said Insp Goko.

He said one person died when a Ford Ranger with a trailer travelling from Kwekwe to Gokwe burst a tyre, veered off the road, rolled and landed on its roof.

Insp Goko said the trailer unhooked from the Ford Ranger and was left stationery on the left lane of the road.

“An AVM haulage truck that was coming from behind the Range Rover hit the trailer which had remained stationery on the road. No fatalities were recorded from this haulage truck,” he said.

Insp Goko said another haulage truck coming from the opposite direction that had five passengers on board attempted to avoid colliding with the first haulage truck and veered off the road.

“Another haulage truck which was coming from the opposite direction with five passengers on board veered off the road before rolling and killing two passengers on the spot. A total of three passengers died and six others were injured in the accidents,” he said.

Insp Goko said police are appealing to drivers to be cautious on the roads to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.

“We are appealing to drivers to check the safety and fitness of their vehicles before embarking on a journey and to adhere to road rules and regulations. Investigations are still continuing,” he said. The Chronicle