Peace-maker stabbed to death

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A MAN was stabbed to death while attempting to restrain his suspected murderer from stabbing another man during a dispute.

Bhekimpilo Dlamini (27) of Vukuzenzele Village in Filabusi was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate Mrs Nomagugu Sibanda facing a murder charge.

He was remanded in custody to October 29.

Prosecuting, Miss Faith Mutukwa said the now deceased, Mqondisi Moyo, found Dlamini and Marizeni Phiri arguing. She said Dlamini threatened to stab Phiri with an okapi knife and Moyo tried to restrain him.

Dlamini turned against him resulting in the fatal stabbing.

“On 13 October at Vhovha Mine at around 12 midnight, Dlamini was holding an okapi knife and moving around threatening to stab people. Marizeni Phiri confronted Dlamini and reprimanded him for displaying a knife in public and using it to threaten people,” she said.

“Dlamini and Phiri started quarrelling over the matter and Dlamini threatened to stab him with the knife.

“Moyo, who was also in the vicinity, tried to restrain Dlamini from stabbing Phiri and instead Dlamini turned against him and stabbed him once on the right side of the head.”

Miss Mutukwa said Dlamini fled from the scene and Moyo was rushed to Gwanda Provincial Hospital where he died upon admission. She said Dlamini was pursued by members of the public who later apprehended him and took him to Colleen Bawn Police Station. The Chronicle