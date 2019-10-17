Eskom failure worsens power shortages in Zimbabwe

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

On Wednesday morning, Zimbabweans and South Africans woke up to the not so shocking news of returning to stage two load shedding amid the failure of the regional power hub, Eskom.

Eskom announced stage-two load-shedding as plant breakages spiked and it was unable to meet demand hence the removal of some megawatts to prevent the plant from tripping.

The development has seen Harare Central Business District cut from electricity, resembling the worsening of power shortages on other parts of the country and stage two might see power exemption for more than 10 hours.

“Due to a shortage of capacity stage 2 load-shedding is to be implemented from 9 am to 11pm today. Media statement with more details to follow,” reads Eskom statement.

Zesa spokesperson Fullard Gwasira told Nehanda Radio that they won’t be a quick to fix the situation as Eskom came as a bridge to the shortfall of water at Kariba Dam.

Zesa however is working on a new plant that will see a new generator introduced at Kariba to stimulate power production as well as engaging with Power Day Ahead with the region.

“Eskom is used to bridge the show shortfall gap created by decrease of water at Kariba Dam.

“As a utility, we are working on introducing a new plant that will see a new generator replacing the damaged one at Kariba.

“We are also engaging the region on what is called Power Day Ahead to the try to acquire more energy as much as we can from the market.

“We are also waiting for the rains to fill Kariba Dam and as for now the water is declining because the weather is still dry,” Gwesela said. Nehanda Radio