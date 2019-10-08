Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Tembo urges SuperSport to stay humble

In the wake of SuperSport United’s MTN8 triumph on Saturday, coach Kaitano Tembo wants to ensure his players don’t lose sight of their league ambitions.

Matsatsantsa clinched their second MTN8 trophy at the weekend after a headed finish from Bradley Grobler was enough to secure a 1-0 win over Highlands Park at Orlando Stadium in the final.

Tembo was delighted with his team’s success, but wants to guard against complacency as they set out to catch Premiership leaders Kaizer Chiefs, who enjoy an eight-point lead over sixth-placed United.

“Today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday) we’ll go out and celebrate, but Monday (yesterday) we’re back again,” Tembo said, according to Sowetan Live.

“After this success we want to give our all to fight for the league title.

“We always try to be humble and keep our feet on the ground. We’ve got a young team, young players coming up. They can easily get excited,” he said.

“But it’s our responsibility to always tell them, to remind them, that you are as good as your last game.”

SuperSport will play host to Black Leopards at Lucas Moripe Stadium in their next Premiership encounter on October 25. The Chronicle

