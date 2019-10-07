ZIMDEF boss jailed for molesting female co-worker

The Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund boss Leonard Rwambiwa was last week jailed for molesting a female co-worker.

Rwambiwa was found guilty against his own plea by Harare provincial magistrate Yeukai Chigodora after a full trial.

In delivering her ruling, Magistrate Chigodora said prosecutor Caroline Mutimusakwa led alarming and incriminating evidence through the complainant and other witnesses who corroborated her evidence.

“All State witnesses were corroboratory in their evidence which was overwhelming against the accused, the crime of indecent assault shouldn’t be taken lightly as it is degrading as there is a lot of stigma associated with it especially if a married woman opens up about it.

“Because it happened in the workplace, it becomes sexual harassment,” said Chigodora.

In aggravation, Mutimusakwa urged the court to send a message to the society that when a woman says no, she means it and to men in top positions to learn not to take advantage of their subordinates especially women by giving Rwambiwa a custodial sentence.

Subsequently, Rwambiwa was sentenced 60 days in prison with a substitute of a fine of $1000. H Metro