Doctors defy minister’s directive to report for duty

By Adeline Mapfumo

Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors’ Association (ZHDA) on Sunday rejected Health and Child Care minister Obadiah Moyo’s directive to report for duty today by 8am or face disciplinary action.

In a statement yesterday, ZHDA expressed its disappointment at the minister’s pronouncement with regards the doctors’ grievances.

“We note with sadness and deep concern the comments made by Health and Child Care minister, Honorable Dr Obadiah Moyo, on the afternoon of October 5, 2019,” ZHDA said.

The doctors’ association said the minister’s comment had, however, not changed their position.

ZHDA said doctors countrywide were not enjoying the “silent genocide and infringement on citizens’ constitutional right”, which they said was a result of government’s negligence to address their grievances within a reasonable timeframe.

“It is regrettable and so unfortunate that the honourable minister’s remarks do not capacitate even a single doctor,” ZHDA stated.

In an interview with Zim Morning Post, Masimba Ndoro – a doctors’ union vice president – said his members had not reported for work today.

“Unfortunately, the minister’s directive was not followed and the doctors will not report for duty until a solution is brought up to capacitate them,” Ndoro said.

ZHDA added that doctors wanted to go back to work, but were without the means to do so.

“On September 3, 2019, doctors nationwide made it clear that they were not embarking on a strike but that they had become incapacitated. The will and desire is there, but the means to execute their duties does not exist,” ZHDA said. Zim Morning Post