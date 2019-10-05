Angel Gabriel comes to aid of sister

By Fungai Muderere

EX-Highlanders speedy forward Gabriel Nyoni has come to the aid of his younger sister who has reportedly been experiencing reproductive health complications for the past 12 years.

Nyoni, who is now in the books of South Africa’s Maritzburg United, said while he was not keen to go into detail of what his sister was experiencing, he was happy that her sibling — Rumbi — successfully underwent an operation.

“She needed an operation . . . but I can’t reveal the kind of condition she was suffering from,” said Nyoni in an interview from his base in Mzansi.

On his official Twitter page, the player wrote: “After 12 years of seeing her in pain, we have finally managed to gather enough to pay for her operation.

“Today is your day my sis. We might be left with nothing but your health is everything I worked for. Family is everything. Can’t wait to see you walking and smiling.”

In a true humanitarian spirit, soon after his move to the lucrative Absa Premiership, the former Bosso vice-captain revealed that he was going to donate some of his winning bonuses to the needy.

In July, the player wrote off what Bosso owed him after an engagement with the club’s chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube.

Nyoni, who left the Bulawayo giants after the expiry of his contract in December last year to join Harare side Caps United, wrote an email to Highlanders confirming his decision to write off the debt.

“In recognition of the contribution that Highlanders made to my career and as a contribution to its financial well-being and particularly its focus on young players, I have after conversations with the club CEO decided to donate any and all money owed to me by the club,” wrote Nyoni.

He said Bosso would always be dear to him, noting that he did not play for the club solely to be loved by its supporters.

“Highlanders will always be close to my heart. I did not play for Highlanders only to get the love and support from its members and supporters but also to give the same back, which I now hereby do. Your son, Gabriel Nyoni,” reads the letter by the speed merchant.

He became one of the many Bosso players that include former captain Gilbert Banda, Welcome “Waroowa” Ndiweni and Bruce Kangwa who wrote off what the club owed them when they went to join other clubs. B Metro