Will Mnangagwa’s anti-corruption drive last the distance?

By Philemon Jambaya

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has, since coming to power, been making clarion calls against corruption but seems not to have made any meaningful head way to date.

Mnangagwa’s mission impossible also goes among his peer within the ruling class – the so called big fish.

Questions have been raised with regards to Mnangagwa’s capacity to deal with the perpetrators of corruption, most of them in his backyard..

Concerns have been raised as to whether the President has the pedigree to take the war to his own colleagues, most of them members of his own Zanu PF party, including some relatives and friends who have tended to take advantage of his position as President to indulge in acts of high corruption.

Zim Morning Post can exclusively reveal that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission is currently investigating Obvious Bvute, owner of MetBank, Kudakwashe Tagwirei of Sakunda and former Information, Communication and Technology minister Supa Mandiwanzira.

This publication is also reliably informed that Bvute, last year, poured in at least US$7 million into the Zanu PF coffers towards the general election campaign though Mnangagwa is said to have thrown him under the bus.

Bvute is accused of allowing his Metbank to be used as a conduit for corruption by certain individuals at the National Social Security Authority (NSSA), a pensions fund currently under investigation for fraud and misappropriation charges.

One of the high profile names involved at NSSA is former Tourism minister Prisca Mupfumira, currently on ZWL5 000 bail.

“During the 2018 election he donated about US$7 million during our campaigns, but the President has decided to turn a blind eye on that, insisting that the law must take its course,” a Zanu PF official told this publication.

Despite Tagwirei also being Mnangagwa’s close ally and has reportedly bailed out Zanu PF and government on several times, the accounts of his business entities were recently still frozen at his instigation.

“Kuda has bailed out the country on several times but look what is happening. Most of his bank accounts have been frozen, a clear indication that the President is serious about fighting corruption,” added our source.

Sources have claimed that Tagwirei tried to seek an audience with Mnangagwa last week, but to no avail.

The President’s detractors have, however, taken Mnangagwa’s anti-corruption drive with a pinch, saying it was the veteran politician’s usual rhetoric.

“Tirikuvagadzirira shamhu ine munyu” (we will soon crack the whip against them),” Mnangagwa said as he launched his anti-corruption campaign recently. Zim Morning Post