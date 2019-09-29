Mliswa appeals to Mnangagwa

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa on Friday urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to frequently engage Parliament during question and answer sessions as that is one of the hallmarks of good governance.

Speaking at Shoko Festival’s Hub conference held in Harare, Mliswa said the President should frequently appear before Parliament and address questions from the legislators.

“The President has to come before Parliament to respond to issues of importance to this country.

“As the Head of State, he must come before us and just respond to issues or challenges the country is going through. This would be for the mere reason that he is the country’s CEO,” Mliswa said.

The Norton legislator also expressed displeasure at the failure by some Cabinet ministers to respond to questions asked by parliamentarians, adding that such behaviour was tantamount to contempt of Parliament.

MDC-T legislator Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga at one time raised the matter with the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, asking him told him to convey the same complaint to the President.

“Honourable Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga brought that issue up sometime to the Speaker of Parliament to enlighten the President of the non-attendance of Cabinet ministers during question time.

“Some of them don’t sign, so there is disrespect of the institution which is supposed to play an oversight role,” he added. Zim Morning Post