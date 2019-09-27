Queen Vee, Jah Love create a hit again

By Langalakhe Mabena

Exactly two years later, 2008 Miss Zimbabwe Vanessa Sibanda, otherwise known as Queen Vee, has returned with a banger featuring her partner in hit-making Soul Jah Love with a single titled Vavengi.

Vavengi translates to haters.

The song was produced by reigning king of Zim Dancehall producer Oskid and GT Beats.

Queen Vee who is based in South Africa revealed that her latest single was meant to be a song for December as it has an urban flavour and addresses real life situations about how people can turn to be haters when you are successful.

As it has already garnered 25 000 views on music video site YouTube on its first week of release, Queen Vee is determined the song is going to be a hit considering Jah Love’s contribution on the project.

“We collaborated with Soul Jah Love on Mari song and it became a hit in Zimbabwe and across Southern Africa. We have bounced back with another collaboration on my latest song titled Vavengi.

“The single is bound to be a hit for December one way or the other because it has an urban feel fused with Zim Dancehall, something that people have been waiting for. The song can connect with people because it talks about real life situations,” said Queen Vee.

Many have said that Jah Love has lost his taste in music and that his comeback will be irrelevant. However, the Mbare-bred dancehall chanter revealed that apart from her collaboration with Queen Vee he has more to offer in store.

“Haters will always say bad things about you even if you are doing well. This is the issue about Vavengi (haters) that we are addressing alongside Queen Vee.

“Apart from that project, I have so much in store and I will prove to the haters that Chibaba is still in the game, on my personal slate fans should expect more coming,” said Jah Love. B-Metro