King Shaddy unveils new album

By Taonga Nyemba

King Shaddy is tomorrow expected to launch his sixth album titled Legend in Action at Red Fox Hotel, as he renews his romance with fans.

The Highfield bred chanter’s new album comes after the singer made waves with previous projects like Makanika, Jack Bauer, Mr Magoo, Merciless and Gosongo.

The Danmore singer said his forth-coming album carries 11 namely Love yaMacheso, Tsvimbo yaMoses, Zimpack, Boi boi ft Kadja, Dai wangondiudza, Horse, Sewer system, Baba Craig, Pfuma yenhaka and Tsamba Kuna Sabhuku.

King Shaddy said it has been not be easy coming up with the album co-produced by T man, Mac D JMP & Dr Clarance.

“I t has been difficult since there are electricity challenges in the country but we managed to come up with something I think my fans will appreciate.

“I look forward to a huge turn out tomorrow as we launch the album,” said King Shaddy.

A number of artistes including Stunner, Xtra large, Terry Afrika and many more will be present to support King Shaddy.H-Metro