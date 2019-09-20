Man drugged, sexually abused, dumped by roadside

By Danisa Masuku

A man from Bulawayo was allegedly drugged and left lying in a bushy area and woke up half naked while his manhood had semen stains as if he had sex.

The 38-year-old man is said to have boarded a Honda Fit pirate taxi that had two women from the city centre to Hillside at 8pm last week on Friday.

A source said while they were on their way one of the women reportedly gave the unsuspecting man a drink suspected to be laced with a drug.

The source said after taking the drink the man allegedly felt dizzy and moments later he fell unconscious.

He does not know what happened next. He woke up to find himself lying in a bushy area half naked.

“He woke up at 1am to realise that his trousers and underwear were lowered to knee level. As if that was not enough his manhood had semen stains and he was feeling tired as if he had sex,”said a source close to investigations.

He reported the matter at Hillside police station.

Bulawayo provincial public relations officer Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that we are investigating a case where a man who boarded a Honda Fit pirate taxi from the city centre to eastern suburbs found himself lying half naked in a bushy area. The suspects are still at large.”

Assistant Inspector Msebele spoke about an increase in cases of robberies committed by Honda Fit crews and urged members of the public to be cautious: “We are continuously recording crimes involving unregistered pirate taxis. We are also recording assault and rape cases. We want to urge members of the public to desist from boarding unregistered cars as some of them are involved in serious crimes.” B-Metro