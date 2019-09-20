Bosso foreign coach revealed

By Raymond Jaravaza

After much speculation on the identity of the foreign coach who will be taking over at ailing giants Highlanders, B-Metro Sport can reveal that Hendrick Pieter de Jongh is the man that the club has settled for.

The Dutch is not new in Bosso circles after he was shortlisted together with eight other coaches in 2015 to head the technical team.

The club eventually settled for his fellow compatriot Erol Akbay who stayed at the Bulawayo giants for two seasons before leaving in a huff citing unfavourable working conditions.

According to his Curriculum Vitae that is available online, Pieter de Jongh has over a quarter of a century coaching experience, having started his managerial career at RKC Waalwijk as a youth coach in 1990, before becoming a youth coach for the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) between 1994-97. He moved on to manage vvVRC in Veenendaal, FC Dordrecht’s reserve team from 1997-99.

He spent the 2007-08 season at Vitesse Delft before becoming the assistant coach of AZ in the Dutch topflight league Eredivisie the following season.

Pieter de Jongh then went to Hungary to become the academy director of Budapest Honvéd from 2013.

He then ventured into Africa in 2014, moving into Kenya where he coached a number of teams in that country as well as other parts of East Africa.

Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe has made it clear that coaches Mandla “Lulu”

Mpofu and Bekithemba Ndlovu will not be losing their jobs as they will revert back into roles of assistants.

Bosso have been struggling in the 2019 Castle Lager Premiership and are hovering just above the relegation zone. B-Metro