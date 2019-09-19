Moroccan TV show is suspended after celebrity guest boasts of beating his wife and says it is okay to ‘hit her or kill her’

A Moroccan television show has been suspended for allowing a celebrity guest to boast on air of ‘beating his wife’.

Popular singer Adil El Miloudi said on a Chada TV show, Kotbi Tonight, how assaulting your wife ‘is normal’ and how anyone can ‘hit and kill her’.

As he spoke Miloudi’s comments drew laughter from a fellow guest, actor Samy Naceri, and host Imad Kotbi.

‘Whoever doesn’t beat his wife is not a man’, added Miloudi.

After Kotbi jokingly said, ‘it’s forbidden to hit one’s wife all over the world’, Miloudi insisted: ‘In Morocco, this is normal, anyone can do what he wants with his wife, hit her, kill her.’

Miloudi went on to say he still beats his wife and that he was arrested once for it in Spain.

He said: ‘She told the cops that I did not do anything to her; they released me 24 hours later.’

As a result of the comments made on air in June the show was suspended, the country media authority said today.