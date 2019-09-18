Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

InternationalNews

Liberia school fire leaves many children dead near Monrovia

15,673 1

At least 27 people, many of them children, have been killed in a fire at a boarding school in a suburb of the Liberian capital Monrovia.

An investigation is continuing into what caused the deadly fire
An investigation is continuing into what caused the deadly fire

The fire is believed to have broken out in the early hours of the morning, when Koranic school students were sleeping in a building near their mosque.

Police have told the BBC they are still looking for bodies in the building, in the Paynesville area.

President George Weah has visited the scene and expressed his condolences.

Related Articles

Family loses US$200 000, property to fire

28,900 18

California boat fire: At least 34 missing near Santa Cruz…

9,151 0

WATCH: Air China plane catches fire while passengers board

17,293 0

$30 000 property reduced to ashes

14,440 0

Police spokesman Moses Carter told Reuters news agency that the fire was caused by an electrical problem, but investigations are continuing.

Eyewitness Pastor Emmanuel Herbert told the BBC that he woke up to sounds of the fire and raised the alarm.

“When I looked through the window, I saw the whole place blazing with fire,” he told the BBC.

But he said he could not get into the building because there was only one entrance, which was blocked.

Officials told AFP news agency that the victims were 10 years old and above. BBC News

You might also like More from author