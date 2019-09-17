Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

'I hope he rots in prison': SA reacts to Nicholas Ninow's guilty verdict

Since the beginning of the Dros rape trial with accused rapist Nicholas Ninow, South African citizens have been invested in how the trial would end.

Nicholas Ninow has been convicted in the High Court in Pretoria, Ninow is found guilty of rape, possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)
On Monday, the Gauteng North High Court found Nicholas Ninow guilty on two counts of rape, possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice.

The 21-year-old plead guilty last week to raping the then seven-year-old girl in the restroom of a Dros restaurant.

Judge Mosopa also rejected Ninow’s version of the events since the victim, while still a minor and somewhat unclear of the day in question during her testimony initially, she managed to inform the court that he had found her in the toilet after relieving herself.

Following the verdict, South Africans shared their thoughts of the guilty judgment on Twitter.

