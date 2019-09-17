Bosasa boss Gavin Watson was already dead before crash – reports

As speculation surrounding the death of Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson continues, new reports have claimed that the businessman was dead before his crash.

Watson, 71, died last month as the Toyota he was driving at high speed slammed into a concrete pillar at OR Tambo International Airport.

Watson, who was alone in the car, was certified dead on the scene and a case of culpable homicide was opened.

According to various reports, eyewitnesses claimed that his car was travelling at a high speed before the crash.

On Sunday, The Citizen reported that preliminary conclusions of a private pathology report found that the Bosasa, now African Global Operations, boss was already dead before his car hit the pillar.

According to the news site, which also quoted a Sunday World report, this ruled out the possibility of a suicide.

The report was compiled by a private pathologist hired by the family.

According to The Citizen, the pathologist reached this conclusion based on the fact that Watson’s body didn’t show signs of “significant trauma” despite crashing into the concrete pillar, his face didn’t suffer much bruising and the fact that there wasn’t as much blood at the scene as expected.

Sunday Independent had previously reported that Watson’s family had raised concerns around the Bosasa boss’s death, with his daughter Lindsay Watson raising issue with a suspected stab wound in his neck as well as the fact that his face didn’t have scratches like someone involved in an accident would have.

This prompted the family to hire a private investigator to probe the circumstances surrounding his death.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula confirmed to Independent Media that a “a full investigation” has been launched into the circumstances under which controversial Watson died. IOL