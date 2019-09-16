42 years jail for murder attempt brothers

By Courtney Matende

Two machete-wielding brothers from Shurugwi, who were part of a four-member gang that teamed up and assaulted three siblings resulting in one of them losing an eye during a fight over beer, have been sentenced to a combined 42 year imprisonment.

Trymore Matimba (28) and Courage Matimba (22) of Zingwe Village, Bethel area in Shurugwi, appeared before Gweru regional magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa facing three counts of attempted murder.

Their other siblings, Kelvin and Clyde, are still at large.

Trymore and Courage pleaded not guilty to the charge but were sentenced to 21 years in prison each. Five years were suspended from their respective sentences on condition of good behaviour.

It was the State’s case that Trymore and Courage attacked brothers Emmanuel Machingura (27) and Godfrey Machingura (30) together with Heavy Siki (42).

The court heard that Trymore and Courage approached Emmanuel and asked him for money to buy beer.

Courage struck Emmanuel once on the left arm with a machete, while Kelvin struck him once on the left elbow.

Trymore ran after Emmanuel and struck him several times on the left cheek and head, also with a machete.

The court heard that Godfrey approached Trymore and Courage while they were assaulting Emmanuel and asked them why they were doing so.

Trymore then turned to Godfrey, struck him once on the ear with the machete, while Courage struck him on the head.

Kelvin, the court heard, stuck Godfrey once on the knee with an axe.

Trymore and Courage then called Heavy Siki who was heading home and struck him once on the left eye with the machete.

Siki, the court heard, lost his eye as a result of the assault.

Mr Talent Tadenyika appeared for the State. The Chronicle