Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo: Chamisa must come clean on his stance on Mugabe

By Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo

Nelson Chamisa must come out clean on his stance on Mugabeism and his henchman. His praise and hero worshipping of Robert Mugabe is a cause of concern given the atrocities committed by the former Zanu PF leader during his tenure as the President of Zimbabwe.

There are too many inconsistencies on Chamisa’s part particularly on the perceptions of Mugabe and his conduct. For the past 20 years, his party has been fighting Mugabe’s regime and suddenly he has made a u-turn which makes us believe there is more to it rather than hero worshipping.

From my own observation, GNU era had a lot of issues, and a lot might have happened which the public may not even be aware of. Look at Tendai Biti’s comments on BBC and his hero worshipping of Mugabe. The narrations of how he worked with the old man raises a lot of speculation regarding GNU tenure. My question is where does Nelson Chamisa and Tendai Biti leave their supporters?

Their followers are now stuck and they are in the doldrum of confusion after their leaders are hero worshipping the tyrant who committed many atrocities over the past three decades. To me the G40 saga is deeper than what many people think, and time will tell in future.

The G40 links with top MDC leadership will come back to haunt the party. There is a wide perception that MDC leadership has deviated from the position of the party.

It is wise to consult the structures, grassroots of the party before making such unpopular decisions which will cost them future votes. Many people have scars all over because of the heinous crimes which Mugabe and his henchman committed.

Is Nelson Chamisa and other top leaders giving their personal views or it’s the party position. This needs clarity. A huge following of over 2.6 million and over must put trust in a leadership that is consistent on certain positions that will not haunt the party in future.

Time will tell !!!

Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo – Doctor of Phil Cand. You can reach him on [email protected]