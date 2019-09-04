No vacancy for local coach at Bosso

By Ricky Zililo

Only a foreign coach will replace Mandla Mpofu as Highlanders’ head coach, sources at Bosso told Chronicle Sport last night.

The source said Mpofu and his assistants, Bekithemba Ndlovu and Tembo Chuma, can only save their jobs if they win their remaining games and help Bosso finish in a respectable position.

Jostling for the Highlanders’ coaching job has already started, with Zimbabwe national women’s soccer team coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda reportedly being among those that have applied.

Also linked to the Bosso hot seat are Philani “Beefy” Ncube, Philani Mabhena and Amini Soma-Phiri. Names are being thrown around on social media linking some coaches to Highlanders. However, from the local coaches that are available or not attached to clubs, none of them suits Highlanders. The club leadership has resolved to back the current technical team, while headhunting for a foreign coach,” said the source.

Chronicle Sport learnt that the ultimatum given to Mpofu ahead of last week’s Triangle United 2-1 defeat was meant to “motivate” the coaches to get positive results.

Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe last week told the club’s followers that they had set requirements for positive results from the technical team, which were going to be assessed after three games. The Bosso leadership wanted six points from three games. However, Bosso fell 1-2 to Triangle and drew 1-1 against Mushowani Stars. Their next trip is to the Colliery Stadium to face Hwange already out of reach of the set target.

With the six points target off the rails, the club yesterday cancelled a meeting between the executive and the coaches meant to set new targets due to a visit by officials from Botswana’s Tafic FC who wanted to “rekindle” relations between the two clubs.

Mpofu and his technical team can also charm their way into the hearts of the Highlanders’ faithful by knocking out rivals Dynamos from the Chibuku Super Cup. Bosso and DeMbare were drawn to faceoff in the first round of the knockout tournament. The Chronicle