Naked girls dash to police station

By Leonard Ncube

A Victoria Falls man has been ordered to perform community service for threatening to stab his mother and twin sisters forcing his siblings to flee naked to the police following an argument over food.

Victoria Falls magistrate, Ms Lindiwe Maphosa, heard that Crushwell Ncube (29) arrived at his mother’s place of residence in Mkhosana at 3AM from a beer drink and demanded food from his 16-year-old twin sisters.

He turned violent after his sisters told him that there was no food.

The court heard that Ncube assaulted his two siblings who fled naked to a police base in Mkhosana suburb to report the matter.

The two girls fled after Ncube drew a kitchen knife and threatened to stab them together with his mother Mrs Sibongile Ncube (49) who had woken up to intervene.

Ncube pleaded not guilty to two counts of physical abuse but was convicted.

The magistrate sentenced him to six months in jail.

Ncube will, however, not taste jail life after the magistrate suspended two months on condition of good behaviour within five years while the remaining four months were suspended on condition that he completes 140 hours of community service at the Victoria Falls Office of the President and Cabinet.

Prosecuting, Mr Japhinos Tavengwa said Ncube was drunk when he committed the crime.

“On the 12th of June 2019, at around 3AM, the accused arrived home drunk and demanded food.

“A misunderstanding ensued between him and the two complainants over why they refused to wake up and give him food. He assaulted the two complainants,” said the prosecutor.

In the course of the argument, Ncube drew a kitchen knife from a drawer and threatened to stab the two girls and his mother. The two girls fled naked and filed a report to the police leading to Ncube’s arrest. The Chronicle