Mafikizolo show cancelled in Zimbabwe

Organisers of the Mafikizolo concert which was penciled to take place this Friday have cancelled the show amid threats of a boycott by local fans and musicians.

Mafikizolo

This comes after the xenophobic attacks on African nationals in South Africa.

Show organiser Blessing Jeke was unavailable for comment at the time of publication as his mobile phone was not reachable.

However, a close source in the organisers revealed that the show has been cancelled because of the planned boycotts.

More to follow…

Source: The Herald

