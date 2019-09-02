SA boxer shot dead

South African female boxing champion Leighandre “Baby Lee” Jegelswas shot dead on Friday, allegedly by her police officer boyfriend.

She was 25.

According to Dispatch Live website, the incident took place on Friday following a high speed chase in the Eastern Cape at around 2pm.

Jegels was reportedly shot by her police officer boyfriend. The boxer’s mother was also wounded during the shooting and was rushed to the hospital.

According to the publication, the officer is being hunted down by members of his own unit and remains at large.

Jegels has not fought since August 2017 and has an unbeaten record of 9-0 with seven knockouts.

She was expected to make her comeback in July in Saudi Arabia, however, the tour was cancelled after the kingdom “revoked the move saying that women shouldn’t be involved in boxing, wrestling or any aggressive sport”. — Sport24