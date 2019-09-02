Chapungu, Triangle in goalless draw

By Munyaradzi Musiiwa

Triangle United were held to a goalless draw by Chapungu in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter at Ascot Stadium yesterday.

There was nothing much to write home about in the first half as both teams failed to create meaningful scoring chances despite a splendid display by both sides.

The visitors could have scored in the 24th minute when Simba Makoni capitalised on a defensive error and unleashed a thunder bolt from inside the box which was, however, acrobatically dealt with by Chapungu goalkeeper Talbert Shumba, who parried it to safety.

Ageless forward Philip Marufu, who helped Chapungu demolish Caps United in their last home encounter, fluffed a clear chance 10 minutes from the interval when Denver Mukamba flighted a cross which found him unmarked in the box and fired straight into the goalkeeper’s hands.

Mukamba was at his best, but could not help his side secure maximum points.

Triangle coach Taurayi Mangwiro was disappointed with the result.

He attributed his charges’ poor display to fatigue.

“I am very disappointed by the result. We came here hoping to collect maximum points. I could see that the players’ legs were tired.

“However, on a positive note, we now have six clean sheets in the past seven games.

“This shows that the team’s defence is quite disciplined. I also believe that we have what it takes to go all the way both in the domestic league and in the Caf Confederation Cup,” said Mangwiro.

Chapungu coach Rodwell Dhlakama was also disappointed by the result and blamed his players for failing to utilise home advantage.

“Chances were created, especially in the second half.

“We were better than them but a point is better than nothing.

“We are disappointed because we could have won the game and collected maximum points considering where we are positioned on the log,” Dhlakama said. The Chronicle