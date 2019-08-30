Mandla under pressure as Bosso lose

By Oscar Rusenga

HIGHLANDERS gaffer Mandla Mpofu’s woes continued yesterday after his side fell to in-form Triangle in a Castle Lager Premier League match at Gibbo.

The defeat came after reports Mpofu was this week handed a three-match ultimatum to collect, at least six points from three matches, starting against Triangle.

The hosts, however, had other ideas with Allan Tavarwisa and Ralph Kawondera’s goals, either side of a Nqobizita Masuku header, powering them to victory.

Bosso have now lost three matches on the trot.

Mpofu now needs to collect maximum points against Mushowani Stars and Hwange to save his job.

Yesterday’s result, though, was not a true reflection of the game in which Bosso dominated and could have, at least, got a draw.

“I don’t despair, I don’t lose hope. The performance is something I can control and today I have to appreciate what my guys did.

“This is the industry where we rely on results, the most important thing is can I channel all the energy that I have into the team and see if they play well and win games.

“If I am not a good coach I will go and if I am a good coach I will stay with team,” said Mpofu.

Triangle’s win means they have, for the first time, managed back-to-back league wins against Bosso and they have stretched their unbeaten run to 13 games in all competitions.

Coach, Taurai Mangwiro, conceded Highlanders were the better side. Highlanders played better than us but you attribute that to fatigue,’’ he said.

“This is the fifth game we are playing inside 18 games and, of the seven who started today, they have played in each of those games,’’ he said.

Teams

Triangle: R Mudimu, O Mwerahari, A Chivheya, D Dzvinyai, K Chigwida, T Mavhunga (A Chivandire 58th min), R Kawondera, G Bhero (S Makoni 73th min) T January (P Tonha 87th min), A Tavarwisa, C Dhuwa.

Highlanders: W Muuya, M Phiri, R Lunga (P Nyirenda 79th min), N Masuku (B Ncube 88th min), A Mbeba, T Ndlovu, P Muduhwa, M Ndlovu, T Makanda, P Dube, D Mhindirira. The Chronicle